Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

