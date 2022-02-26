Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

