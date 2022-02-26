Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29, reports. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Shares of PTVE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 326,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 75,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

