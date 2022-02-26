PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will report sales of $346.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.10 million to $360.90 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $306.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. 832,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.