Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.34.

PANW opened at $569.75 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

