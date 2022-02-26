Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $605.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $585.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $569.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

