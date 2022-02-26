Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.33. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.