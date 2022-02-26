Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.33. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.52.
Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.
