Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.11

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $5.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 423,514 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 844,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 435,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

