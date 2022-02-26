Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.54 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and $1.72 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.97 or 0.07156768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.83 or 0.99800822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,956,765 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars.

