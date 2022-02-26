Party City Holdco (PRTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 227,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,136,483 shares of company stock worth $6,604,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 56,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,899,000 after buying an additional 240,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Party City Holdco by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

