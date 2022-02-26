Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.90.

Shares of PSI opened at C$12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

