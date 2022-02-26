Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,741 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

