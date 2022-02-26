Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $512,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.