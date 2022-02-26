Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 357.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,090,000 after buying an additional 364,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after buying an additional 325,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,072,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,174,000 after buying an additional 230,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,865,905 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

