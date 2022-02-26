Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM opened at $453.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.52 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.