Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

