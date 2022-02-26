Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,114.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

