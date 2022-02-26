Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

