Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.54 Million

Analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will announce $117.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.21 million to $117.76 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $413.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.04 million, with estimates ranging from $462.30 million to $498.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $27.68 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.