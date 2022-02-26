PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,553 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $123,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $48.50 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PC Connection by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PC Connection by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

