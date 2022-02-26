PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $355,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

