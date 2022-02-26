Pearson (LON:PSON) Upgraded to Buy by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pearson from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 610 ($8.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.65) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.50) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 701 ($9.53).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 672.60 ($9.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 616.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 659.35. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.