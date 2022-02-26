Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 860,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

