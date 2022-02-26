Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Perficient by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

