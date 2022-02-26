Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 538,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,001. The stock has a market cap of $788.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Perion Network by 861.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,591,000 after acquiring an additional 237,824 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $24,772,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 882.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

