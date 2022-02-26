Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.05) to €14.50 ($16.48) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($17.50) to €15.60 ($17.73) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.52) to €17.00 ($19.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE ING opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

