Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in BioNTech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $150.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.65. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

