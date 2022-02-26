Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after acquiring an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTM opened at $30.80 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTM shares. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

