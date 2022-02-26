Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $296,539,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $573.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $634.98 and a 200-day moving average of $616.73. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

