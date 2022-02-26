Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

