Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

