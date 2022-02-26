Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Tops $0.0618 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $18,229.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,010,207 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

