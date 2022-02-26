Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $862.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

