Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.34 million.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $862.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

