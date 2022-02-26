Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.73.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.