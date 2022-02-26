PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 586,438 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 726,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

