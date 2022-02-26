PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 586,438 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.63.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
