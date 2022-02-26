Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.
NYSE:PNW opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Argus raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
