Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Argus raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.