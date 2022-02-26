Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

NYSE:PXD opened at $229.28 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

