Piper Sandler Cuts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $28.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

