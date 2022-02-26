Piper Sandler Lowers Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $15.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

