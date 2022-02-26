Piper Sandler Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $16.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 103.56% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of BIRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95. Allbirds has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $16,671,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

