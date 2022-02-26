Piper Sandler Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.