Piper Sandler Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $125.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

