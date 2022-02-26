PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $4,114.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,609.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00800987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00215168 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029057 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

