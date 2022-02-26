Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051 in the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

