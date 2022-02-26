Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Down to $17.19

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $15.51. Playtika shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 2,153 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Playtika by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playtika by 324.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Playtika by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

