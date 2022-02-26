Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.69 and traded as high as C$4.73. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 82,078 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$475.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

