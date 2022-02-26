Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

