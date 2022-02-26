PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $261.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.60 or 0.07100009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00282606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.58 or 0.00811495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00073925 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00398627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00218708 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,410,422 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

