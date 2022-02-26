Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Carey Thomas Ford Sells 4,868 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51.
Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$108,306.24.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46.
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88.
PD stock opened at C$67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.95. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.95. The firm has a market cap of C$896.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.
About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
