Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Carey Thomas Ford Sells 4,868 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$108,306.24.

On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88.

PD stock opened at C$67.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.95. Precision Drilling Co. has a twelve month low of C$24.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.95. The firm has a market cap of C$896.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

