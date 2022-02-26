Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $58.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

